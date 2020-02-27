METRO ties up with Organic Shop

LAHORE: METRO Online, the digital store of retail giant METRO, has partnered with The Organic Shop to introduce the all natural range of products, a statement said on Wednesday.

METRO Online has added a wide variety of naturally produced assortment, which includes dairy products, meat, commodities, personal and skin care products, it added. The aim is to serve its customers with healthier food options, free from preservative and any chemical adulterations.

Through our activities to deliver a healthy, nutritional product range, we are supporting the goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages, the statement added.