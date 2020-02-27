Foundation stone of 12 flats for PU employees laid

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad laid the foundation stone of 12 flats for employees of Institute of Education and Research at New Campus.

On this occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Institute of Education and Research Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra and a large number of employees were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the administration had taken several steps for the welfare of teachers, employees and students. He said that around 85 percent employees of PU had been promoted.