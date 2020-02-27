Bus terminal linked to police ‘Travel Eye’

LAHORE :Lahore Police Travel Eye software has begun to integrate with the passenger bus service system, and a private bus terminal system was linked to the police "Travel Eye" on Wednesday.

The model was considered in a meeting chaired by SSP Admin Lahore Captain (R) Malik Liaqat. The meeting was also attended by SP Security Bilal Zafar, officers from Transport Department, Pakistan Railways and PITB. The meeting decided that Lahore Police Travel Eye would be made a model for Punjab. “Travel Eye Software project is being gradually improved to monitor suspicious and criminal record holders” said SSP Admin. He said that the bus terminals of category A, B and C would be connected to Travel Eye phase-wise. In addition, the Railway ticketing system will also be integrated with this system. He said that the expansion of Travel Eye across Punjab was the vision of IG Punjab. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has a keen interest in promoting e-policing. With the help of Travel Eye system, many wanted and proclaimed offenders have been caught so far. Malik Liaqat said bus terminals would issue tickets with passenger identification cards. In this way, criminal record holders will be easy to track out, concluded the SSP Admin.