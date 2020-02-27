All political parties united for resolving Kashmir issue

LAHORE:A seminar titled “Humans without Human Rights” was held here at Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its newly formed Kashmir Society to discuss how the current policy of Pakistan is able or unable to address the changing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam chaired the seminar which was also addressed by Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, journalist Salman Ghani and spokesperson Punjab Government Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur.

In his key note address, MNA Syed Fakhar Imam said that nations ruled the world through their educational institutions; the United States of America was a superpower due to the excellence of Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, Yale, MIT and its other universities. He said that China is a second superpower and its more than 266,000 students were currently studying in US universities to gain knowledge. “If China can become a superpower in just 40 years, why not Pakistan and for this we just need leaders like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said Imam, adding, “We can understand the Quaid’s vision from his decision of donating his properties to educational institutions.”

He said it had been due to the Chinese intervention the Security Council in its August 16, 2019 meeting considered the volatile situation in Kashmir for the first time since 1965. He also said that all political parties were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir and the whole nation is now united. Fakhar Imam said Pakistan should send its special delegates to different countries for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively fighting the case of Kashmir before the international community. He asked students to play their role and become voice of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He condemned that international human rights organisations were sitting silent on the massacre of Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir had become much worse since August 5, 2019 and they needed to come up with new strategies which were more effective and louder. He said the GCU Kashmir Society would help Kashmiris to launch a legal fight for their rights; adding that it was not only warfare but law-fare as well as India had violated all international resolutions and human rights laws.

Prof Zaidi also said: “One strong message we got from this seminar is that if we really wanted to do something for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, we must strengthen Pakistan first for which the major responsibilities lies in its top educational institutions to work hard and make Pakistan a knowledge economy.” Journalist Salman Ghani said the Indian leadership was scared from Kashmir freedom movement and it was in this fear they had committed a blunder of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Kashmiris are chanting pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans on every day. Zarqa Taimur shed light on the history of 73-year struggle of Kashmiris for independence from Indian autocracies.