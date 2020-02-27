CM Usman Buzdar announces 100 new schools in Lahore by April

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the MNAs and MPAs from Lahore and Sahiwal divisions at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday to discuss the problems related to their constituencies.

The parliamentarians presented their proposals about new schemes. The chief minister announced setting up 100 new schools in Lahore by April to give admission to 2.5 lac out-of-school children. The programme will also be expanded to other divisions, he added. Similarly, a mega-development package will be announced for Lahore city. A mother and child hospital will be established in Ganga Ram Hospital at a cost of Rs7 billion in two years and PIC-II project would also be started in Lahore along with the establishment of an institute of blood diseases. He said the Firdous Market underpass project had been approved, and permission had been granted to construct multi-storey buildings in the city. Work on Lahore Ring Road southern loop-III project is being started soon and work is also being done on the project of developing a new city at the bank of River Ravi, he added.

The scope of LDA was extended to other districts of Lahore division at one person’s whims but it would be limited to Lahore city only, he added.

The chief minister lamented that cleanliness arrangement in Lahore were not proper and directed the officers concerned to take emergency steps. He assured that the issue of clean drinking water would be solved in the Lahore division. Sewerage and cleanliness systems will also be improved. Hesaid repair and maintenance of roads in Lahore division would done. The arazi centre in Warburton will be made functional in two weeks. He directed the officers to submit a report on shifting of truck stands and grain market outside Sheikhupura city. He said the Government Postgraduate Degree College Sheikhupura would be granted the status of university. Similarly, problems of the people living in Lahore will be solved on a priority basis. The chief minister made it clear that violation of one-dish and time would not be tolerated in marriage ceremonies and directed indiscriminate action against the violators.

He expressed strong indignation over the delay in establishment of grain market in Pakpattan and made it clear that those who used delaying tactics would have to face the music. Complaints have already been received about the relevant wing of Agriculture Department. He said those who kept pending official orders have no right to stay on their posts.

Usman Buzdar also directed police to taken indiscriminate action against drug peddlers. He said recruitment had been allowed to fill the gap of 16,000 police officials. New vehicles will be purchased for police, he added. He said that linkage of Sahiwal and Chichawatni with motorway would be reviewed and work on Sahiwal bypass would be completed by the next financial year and feasibility study would also be conducted for setting up children hospital there. Steps will also be taken for setting up a new vegetable market in Okara. The chief minister directed removal of Okara hospital MS on public complaints. He said that shelter home would be established near the shrine of Baba Farid Shakar Ganj (RA) in Pakpattan and establishment of the university would also be reviewed.

He said a special economic zone would be set up in Chichawatni and Tarkhani Road would be constructed to link Arifwala with 40 villages. The demand for setting up children ward in Arifwala THQ Hospital was approved.

He directed the Lahore DC to submit a report on posting tenure of staff and further directed the DC to cover the Kharak nullah. He announced the cleanliness matters would be reviewed on the the route of Orange Line Metro Train and directed completion of repair and maintenance work of Chauburji-Shamnagar Road as soon as possible. He directed increase in the number of dialysis machines in the hospitals of provincial metropolis and announced providing more buses to Samanabad Girls College. The consultation process with MNAs and MPAs of eight divisions has been completed and it has yielded positive results, he added.

Those who met with the CM included provincial ministers Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Noman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Mian Khalid Mahmood, and MNAs Malik Amir Dogar, chief whip in National Assembly, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, and MPAs Syed Abbas Shah, chief whip in Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Atif, Umer Aftab, Khuram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Amin Zulqarnain, Sarfaraz Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmed, Farukh Mumtaz Manika, Ahmed Shah Khagha and Muhammad Naeem.

The chief secretary, inspector general of police, secretaries of the departments concerned, commissioners of Lahore and Sahiwal divisions, Lahore CCPO, Sahiwal RPO and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed with him the matters of mutual interest. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoyed brotherly relations and it was the right time to promote relations on durable lines.

"Pakistan is the most attractive tourist-destination because of its rich cultural diversity," he said. Punjab enjoyed a unique position as tourist attractions are scattered in Thal, Cholistan, Pothohar and other areas, he added.

He said the cultural heritage of Punjab was centuries-old and very unique in the world. The Punjab government has also introduced various tourism promotion projects as cooperation would also be expanded with Tajikistan in agriculture and other sectors.

Similarly, people-to-people contacts would be enhanced and cultural exchange would give a new dimension to the bilateral relations. The exchange of trade delegations would further promote economic relations, said Usman Buzdar.

Ismatullo Nasredin said that cultural and historical heritage of Lahore was unique and expressed the desire to promote trade and economic cooperation with the province. Tajikistan’s Honorary Consul General Nazir Ahmed Paracha and others were also present.