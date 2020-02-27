Naval chief lauds operational preparedness at Creeks forward posts

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the Command Centre and forward posts in the Creeks area on Wednesday to witness the operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops during the ongoing Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-20.

The spokesman for the navy said that upon arrival at the Command Centre, the naval chief was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and was briefed about operational plans of the exercise.

Later, during visits to forward posts located in the Creeks area, he was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi. Comprehensive briefs regarding ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets & troops during the Exercise SEASPARK-20 were presented to him.

He expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure the defence of the highly complex terrain of the Creeks area. He also reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy would be thwarted with an iron fist.

Chief of Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami were also present on these occasions.

Interacting with the deployed troops, the naval chief commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguard the maritime boundaries of Pakistan.