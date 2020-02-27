Ex-Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan laid to rest

Naimatullah Khan, former Karachi mayor and Sindh Assembly member, was laid to rest at a grave yard in Clifton on Wednesday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers on New MA Jinnah Road near the party's headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq. A large number of people were in attendance.

Besides the late JI leader’s sons, Fahim Iqbal, Nadeem Iqbal, and other family members, noted personalities who attended the funeral prayers included Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussian Shah, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, JI former chief Syed Munwarar Hasan, Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Rashid Rabbani and Waqar Mehdi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi and Amir Khan, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal, MQM-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s member Abdul Rashid Turrabi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leaders Qari Usman, Abdul Karim Abid and Asif Luqman Qazi, son of JI former chief Qazi Hussain Ahmed, MNA Aftab Jahangir, former deputy mayor Pakistan Muslim League-Q Sindh President Tariq Hasan, Awami National Party Sindh’s secretary general Younas Bunariee, former Town Nazim Baldia Aurangzeb Buneri, former MNA Captain (retd) Haleem Siddiqui, Hafiz Ahmed Ali of the JUI-Sami, Basharat Mirza of the Pakistan Democratic Party, Markzai Jamiat Ahle Hadit Sindh chief Maulana Yousaf Qasoori, Karachi Transport Ittehad chief Irshad Bukhari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ali Akbar Gujjar. JI’s central and Karachi leaders, including Asadullah Bhutto, Rashid Naseem, Dr Mairjaul Huda Siddiqi, Hafiz Naim Ur Rehman and Zahid Askari, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, District Council Karachi chairman Salman Murad, and DMC Korangi chairman Nayyar Raza, were also in attendance.

Naimatullah Khan died at a local hospital after a protracted illness on Tuesday. He was 89 and is survived by 12 children. Born in October 1930 in Shahjahan Pur, Rajasthan, India, Khan has an interesting life history. He received his primary education from Shahjahan Pur and Ajmer. He was 16 when he had attended the Muslim Legislators Conference convened by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.