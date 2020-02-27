LHC to hear Maryam’s ECL plea on March 11

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday fixed for March 11 the hearing of the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from no-fly list.

A two-member bench presided over by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition and directed attorney general to appear before the court, besides filing reply on Maryam’s petition in which the federal government, interior ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been made respondents.

The PML-N vice president took the plea that her name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) without hearing her stance. “The ECL memorandum is illegal and is in violation of the Constitution and superior judiciary decisions,” she stated. She took the plea that she wanted to go abroad to look after her father, adding: “I should be allowed to go abroad for once for six weeks till the final decision of the case”. She prayed the court to issue directives for returning her passport to her, besides setting aside August 20, 2018 order for placing her name on the ECL, declaring it illegal and unconstitutional.