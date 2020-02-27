Coordination, preparedness stressed to deal with coronavirus threat

PESHAWAR: The health experts have stressed the need for effective coordination and preparedness to deal with the coronavirus threat.

The coronavirus cases have been reported from Afghanistan, Iran and India.

In Iran, it has taken lives and created panic across the country.

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) organised an awareness and sensitisation workshop for all the stakeholders, including the district health officers (DHOs) and other officials concerned of the Health Department. The aim was how to deal with communicable and non-communicable diseases, particularly coronavirus and dengue, which is caused by a mosquito. Dr Ayub Rose, director-general, PHSA, urged DHOs and other stakeholders to take the situation seriously by taking effective measures in respective areas to save precious human lives before the virus could reach here. He stressed the need for sensitisation among the masses about coronavirus, saying awareness is to be created among people about the virus and keep themselves away from being infected.