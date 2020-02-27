Saiful Muluk Lake: KP govt to provide pollution-free environment to tourists

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to keep jeeps and other vehicles away from Saiful Muluk Lake to provide pollution-free environment to the tourists and nature lovers at the scenic site.

“The government wants to provide pollution-free environment and maximum facilities to tourists coming at Saiful Muluk Lake and besides other initiatives, we are also going to establish a management complex where spaces for health and police debarment would also be spared,” Syed Taimur Shah, the divisional wildlife officer, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that a meeting presided over by Commissioner Hazara and attended by deputy commissioner and director Kaghan Development Authority had finalised a plan to setup a modern parking lot along a road leading to Saiful Muluk Lake.

He said the parking lot would be at a distance of a kilometre away from Saiful Muluk Lake’s snowy water.

He said that a management complex would also be established to accommodate police department and health departments.

“As Lake Saiful Muluk falls in wildlife departments’ national park premises, we have to create a parking lot-cum-recreational spot before start of this season in mid-May,” the official said.

He said that commercial zone would also be created almost a kilometre away from Saiful Muluk Lake where mini cabins would also be installed besides other facility.

“Whatever we are going to do is in fact being executed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments’ tourism promotion vision, which would attract more and more nature lovers here,” he added.

He said that he department was also taking effective measures to preserve national parks across Hazara division particularly in Mansehra district.

“We are also going to launch an anti-encroachment drive with support of district administration to remove hotels and shops at Saiful Muluk Lake,” he concluded.