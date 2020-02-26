PPP complains against Sindh IGP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and drew his attention to, what it called, the controversial letter by the Inspector General Police Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam for transfer of SSP and DC of Umarkot district.

PPP Central Election Cell in-charge Taj Haider wrote that the letter was written eight days after announcement of election schedule which is against Election Act and the officer who has written the letter should have the knowledge of legal provisions.

He wrote that "unfortunately, IGP Sindh while raising doubts on the integrity and neutrality of the above mentioned district officials has once again exposed his partiality and bias which is unworthy of a high ranking official".

Taj Haider requested the CEC to take action against official guilty of misconduct and order the said official to refrain from being partial and restore the dignity of the office he holds.