Shuffling likely in PML-N after release of Abbasi, Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: With the release of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, conspicuous shuffling in the role of top leadership in major opposition PML-N would take place. The void being felt and found in the PML-N as result of absence of its President and leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would considerably filled for the time being as Shahid Abbasi who is Senior Vice President of the party and Ahsan Iqbal who is its Secretary General will be in leading role now in ensuing opposition activities. Sources said the division in the ranks of the PML-N has become visible in recent months. A group of the leaders, who has been siding with Shahbaz Sharif and claimant to be follower of conciliation, opted to distain from active confrontation with the government. The group was immune from the ‘hardships’ and enjoyed freedom without any fear. The sources pointed out that the group wasn’t comfortable with Shahid Abbasi despite he was in prison. The same also developed similar feelings for Professor Ahsan who was mate in the jail of Shahid Khaqan. Shahid is viewed among the leaders close to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He solicits guidance from Nawaz Sharif and enjoys esteem among the workers and leaders equally.