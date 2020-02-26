No extra pressure on Quetta: Moin

ISLAMABAD: Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan said on Tuesday that there was no extra pressure on his team being the defending champions, saying every match of the Pakistan Super League was tough.

Talking to ‘The News’ after landing in the capital, Moin said he was aware of the fact that Gladiators had a reputation to defend. “We proved that we were the best team in PSL IV. That billing obviously demands extra performance. But in the PSL every match is a pressure match. I don’t think there is any room for complacency. Every game is important,” the former Test cricketer said.

Moin said every PSL team had match-winners. “All the six teams have players who can turn the tide any time. What is important, however, is to make the best of the opportunities coming your way. The team that seizes the opportunity will emerge winners.”

To a question about his bowling line up that is considered as the best this season, he said bowlers have shown their worth. Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah and Tymal Mills have combined to make a formidable bowling line up for Gladiators.

“There is no doubt about that. We have some real pacers who have the quality to make inroads even in the best of batting line-ups. Hopefully they will continue playing important roles in our campaign.”

When asked about the batting line-up, Moin said Quetta were very strong up front. “Shane Watson and Jason Roy are a lethal combination for Twenty20 cri­c­ket. Their contributions have always helped our cause. Even the middle-order is now showing glim­pses of quality.”

Moin’s son Azam Khan, who has won two Man of the Match awards so far, has also played well for Gladiators. “Azam worked really hard in the last six months as he wanted to prove himself. Thank God he has been doing well so far. His contributions have helped us win a couple of matches and that is a good sign for our campaign.”

Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United fair and square in the opening match of the PSL V and Moin was “very optimistic that we will repeat the same performance” on Thursday (tomorrow) at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.