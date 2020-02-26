FIA holds seminar on cyber financial crimes

Islamabad : As cyber security threats compound the risks of financial crime and fraud, Cyber Crime Wing, FIA takes lead in organising, on Tuesday, the first national seminar on the ‘Cyber Financial Crimes’ with a view to cross functional boundaries to enable collaborative resistance.

The seminar was participated by eminent professionals from corporate sector including U phone, Telenor and mobilink, micro finance banks as well as representatives from National Bank of Pakistan and HBL.

Resource persons from regulatory bodies including PTA and State Bank of Pakistan and senior officers from Ministry of IT, Ministry of Commerce and officers of Cyber Crime Wing were also among the participants.

ADG CCW, Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that the objective of seminar was to share knowledge and experience about the Cyber Financial crime through real case studies. It also aimed at discussing the control mechanism and issues in investigating cyber financial crimes. Waqar Chauhan, Director Cyber Crimes Wing FIA elaborated upon the types, methodology and magnitude of cyber financial crimes during last two years.

The seminar was a major breakthrough in synergising efforts for devising a comprehensive strategy to combat cyber financial crimes in Pakistan. It was decided during the Seminar to form a joint working group with representatives from corporate sector, regulators and public sector for enhanced cooperation and concerted efforts to combat Cyber Financial Crime.

ADG CCW FIA, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, in his concluding remarks, hoped that this initiative being the first of its kind will be followed by more such meetings of stake holders on regular basis so that more effective measures can be ensured against Cyber Financial Crimes.