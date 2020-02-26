Woman poisoned to death by in-laws

HARIPUR: A married woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in the limits of Makhniyal Police Station here on Tuesday, official sources said. According to police, Kulsoom Bibi, 22, daughter of Safri Zaman of the Ramiyal village, was married to Muhammad Saqib of the Jalees village about two years back. She could not conceive. According to Muhammad Imtiaz, the brother of the deceased woman, her in-laws would subject her to taunting and physical violence for being issueless. Police said on Monday night Saqib and his mother Ruqiyya Bibi again subjected her to severe torture. She was allegedly forced her to consume some poisonous substance before locking her in the room. On Tuesday morning, when the accused opened the door, they found the young woman dead. They informed her parents that she had committed suicide. The brother of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Makhniyal Police Station, accusing Saqib and his mother Ruqiyya Bibi of subjecting his sister to severe torture and poisoning her to death. The police arrested Saqib while his mother was still at large.