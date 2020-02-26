JI asks PM Imran Khan to quit, hold fresh elections

TIMERGARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami provincial chief, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost the right to rule over the country due to its flawed policies and uncontrollable price-hike and inflation.

He was speaking at a news conference at Ahya-ul-Uloom seminary in Balambat during his visit to the district. JI district chief Izaz-ul-Mulk Afkari and others were also present on the occasion.

Mushtaq Ahmad asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to accept his failure and step down so that

fresh elections could be held.

The JI senator said that Imran Khan had taken so many U-turns on his pledges that the nation could no more trusted him. He said the wheel of development was turning in opposite direction as no single mega development had been project initiated.

He said the PTI government had taken $11500 billion heavy loans so far while interest rate had surged to 13.5 per cent. The JI leader said that the Federal Bureau Revenue (FBR) chairman had run away while rest of the IMF staffers would leave the country soon. He said that profitable institutions like Karachi Steel Mills, PIA and Wapda were running in losses.

He said that national economy was being run on the IMF dictation and the current price hike had broken the back of the poor masses.

“Midterm election is the only solution,” Mushtaq Ahmad said, adding that the rulers should quit the government and announce fresh election. He said the JI had planned to mobilize people against the government for its failure to control price-hike, corruption and unemployment.