Kamil, Shoaib reach Dilawar-Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahmed Kamil and his partner M Shoaib reached the semi-finals of boy’s doubles at Dilawar-Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Pakistani pair thrashed the Turkish duo of Tuna Neggizoglu and Emir Toglukdemir 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, the pair of Raahim Agha from Great Britain and Stylianos Poutis from Greece beat the Pakistani duo of Zalan Khan and Subhan Bin Salik 6-3, 6-4.
The pair of Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia defeated the duo of Kuan Chang Huang from Taipei and Curtis Hong Tsent Tan from Hong Kong 6-2, 6-4.
The Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancakuoglu smashed the Taipei duo of Min-Hung Kao and Chun Tang 6-1, 6-3. In boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals, Shoaib thrashed Raahim 6-1, 6-2 and Tuna Nergizoglu from Turkey beat Curtis Hong Tseng Tan from Hong Kong 6-2, 6-4.
Turkey’s Birtan Duran surprised Qwyn Quittner from Australia 6-0, 6-4 and Stylianos Poutis from Greece smashed Kuan Chang Huan from Taipei 6-1, 6-2. Aryan Giri from Nepal thrashed Emir Toglukdemir from Turkey 6-1, 6-1 and Kerem Ozlale from Turkey stunned Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan 6-1, 6-2. Romania’s Iustin Belea beat Mustafa Sancakuoglu from Turkey 6-4, 6-2 and Gokalp Ayar from Turkey smashed Min-Hung Kao from Taipei 6-2, 6-0.
