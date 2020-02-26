CITY PULSE: Reliquary

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gul, Aqeel Solangi, Aylia Adil, Danish Ahmed, Meher Afroz, Moeen Faruqi, Munawar Ali Syed, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Shazia Zuberi, Tapu Javeri, Wajid Ali and Zoya Currimbhoy’s art exhibition titled ‘Reliquary’ from February 27 to March 7. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Khuloos

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Qamar Siddiqui’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Khuloos’ until February 26. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

The Fragrant Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Fragrant Garden’ until February 29. The show features works by Ali Akbar Husain, Amaan Khalid Aslam, Amber Sami with Masooma Syed & Hamna Khalid, Arshad Faruqui, Bunto Kazmi, Hamra Abbas, Meher Afroz, Naveed Sadiq, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Sumaya Durrani & Jalaluddin Ahmed, Usman Saeed and Ustad Rafaqat Ali. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Cut from the Same Cloth

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Abdullah MI Syed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cut from the Same Cloth’ until February 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Art-i-Biotic

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Art-i-Biotic’ until February 27 at its IVS Gallery. The Psychosocial Department of The Indus Hospital worked with childhood cancer patients and their families for the show. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Genesis 2020

T2F is hosting recent University of Karachi visual studies graduates Lukshan Rubab, Ruqaia Abdul Aziz, Fahad Iqtadar, Ali Makati, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Halah Khan, Syeda Warda Batool, Areeba Nadeem, Umaimah Mustafa Khan, Fizza Batool and Kainat Saif’s art exhibition titled ‘Genesis 2020’ until March 3 at its Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Body Memories

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Marium M Habib and Rabia Ali’s art exhibition titled ‘Body Memories’ from February 26 to March 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.