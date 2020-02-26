People urged to serve country

Lahore:Noted artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has urged the fellow countrymen to continue serving Pakistan like its true sons and daughters whether they are working in the country or abroad.

He said while talking to his journalists friends on his return to Pakistan from Houston, the US, where he spent most of the time with his elderly father and also kept interacting with the members of Pakistani and American communities frequently.

Jimmy Engineer said that a strong, united, prosperous and progressive Pakistan was needed. “We all have to work individually and collectively to ensure that,” he added. He said he kept interacting with people from different walks of life while in the country or in foreign countries and deemed it his duty to promote soft, positive, forward-looking image of Pakistan and its peace loving people and also through display of his creative artworks.

He felt genuine pride in asserting that as a result of his interaction with people of Pakistani and American communities and responding to their all sorts of questions, they had now better understanding and appreciation about Pakistan and its people as well as problems and challenges they faced internally and externally.

He said, “We need Pakistan more than it needs us and as such we all should be doing our duties sincerely and honestly and punctually without wasting the precious time which once gone never returns.”

Responding to queries about his future plans, Jimmy said that he would take rest for some time and muster his strength and thoughts and get down to his activities as a creative artist and social worker. He said during his stay in Houston, he gathering ideas and thoughts which he would now be transferring in colours on canvases of different sizes depending on what was the subject matter.

About his displaying creative artwork within the country and abroad, he said that for the time being he would be concentrating on creating artwork. He said that once he had made up his mind to display his artwork within the country or in one or other foreign countries in coming months, he would certainly and surely tell about that to his journalists friends who had a big role in promoting emerging young artists who were the big future artists of Pakistan and were quite promising and talented.