Doctors asked to provide quality healthcare

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Board of Management Chairman Shahab Khawaja and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar have said that provision of high quality healthcare to patients is vital to achieve the mission.

They said everyone involved in medical field especially doctors and surgeons must keep in their minds the medical ethics and professional requirements while performing their duties. They expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the 10th Annual Scientific Symposium 2020 at PGMI.

In his address, Prof Al-Freed Zafar said also highlighted the performance of Lahore General Hospital and appreciated its achievements. Chief guest Shahab Khawaja also congratulated the administration and the principal on organising the symposium and said that such activities in the field of medical were highly acclaimed which gave special education to undergraduate doctors.