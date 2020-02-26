PhDs awarded

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four scholars. Sohail Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ali Khan, has been awarded a PhD in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Annermarie Schimmel as an Orientalist (in the given light of available English writings),’ Smaira Aslam, daughter of Muhammad Aslam, in Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Mashraq-o-Maghrab Ki Tehzebi Kashmakash aur Urdu Afsana,’ Ishrat Parveen, d/o Nazar Muhammad Khan, in Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Heterocyclice Amines of Cooked Meats and their Associated Cancer Risks in Pakistan’ and Salma Hameed d/o Ch Abdul Hameed in Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Characterization of Human Tuberculosis (TB) and Analysis of Different Environmental Factors.’