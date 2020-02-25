Atif dazzles fans with a breath-taking performance in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: Renowned pop-artist and playback singer Atif Aslam kick started his UK tour with a mesmerising performance in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

Atif, unarguably one of the most famous playback Pakistani singers of this era, enthralled the audience at a live concert at Arena Birmingham accompanied by his full band. Nearly 3,000 people attended Atif’s concert at Arena Birmingham as he sang his most famous hit numbers nonstop in a breath taking performance which lasted for more than two hours, bringing audience to their feet.

Fans, mainly of South Asian origin, not only from Birmingham, but also from London, Coventry, Manchester and other parts of the country and from Europe to attend the concert. In the last decade or so, he has become a household name to millions of people across the globe who follow Urdu/Hindi music.

The evening started when Atif made a dazzling entrance on “Doori”, the title song of his album with the same name. He then went on to amaze the audience with his chart topping Bollywood hit numbers like “Terey Bin”, “Tera Honay Laga Hoon” and “Woh Lamhay”.

But he literally sent the audience into a trance when he performed on the Qawalis of late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The whole arena were dancing “Dhamal” on “Damadam Mast Qalandar” “Mera Piya Ghar Aya”, and “Akhian Udeek Diyan”.

Atif also sang some of the old school Bollywood songs along with his Punjabi hits like “Dil Diyan Galan”.

The evening wrapped up with a spectacular performance of his most famous numbers from his various albums and ended with one of his very first hit number “Aadat” from his “Jal” band days. The crowd just went into absolute frenzy on Atif’s performance on that.

The 36 years old, who just recently become father of his second child, will perform in two more concerts in London and Manchester. He will be performing in Apollo, Hammersmith in London in 29th February. The final show will be at O2 Apollo in Manchester on 1st of March. The 2020 UK tour is arranged by “BrightBeat” in association with Tipu Sultan and Big John Birmingham Mela, according to organisers both concerts in London and Manchester are now almost sold out.