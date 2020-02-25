40,000 bags of sugar recovered from Ittefaq Sugar Mills

BAHAWALPUR: Ahmadpur East Assistant Commissioner Naeem Sadiq Cheema on Monday led a team to raid the godown of the Ittefaq Sugar Mills, Channi Goth, and claimed to recover around 40,000 bags of sugar stored for profiteering.

The godown has been sealed. Reportedly, the raid was conducted on the tip of intelligence agencies.

The mills General Manager Kashif Muneer, while talking to The News, denied the claim of the assistant commissioner and said the mills is closed since last year and the sugar stock in the godown is around 10,000 bags which are pledged by different banks under the directions of a high court and a banking court. He said the majority of sugar is expired, adding that the stored sugar stock is being kept in the godown since 2017 and 2018. Not a single bag was stocked for hoarding, he said.