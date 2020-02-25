Promotion of exports: Citrus Promotion Show organised in Taxila

ISLAMABAD: As part of its trade development mandate dedicated to “holistic” development and promotion of exports in goods and services, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce organised an export-oriented “Citrus Promotion Show” in Taxila on last Sunday to attract diplomatic crops towards made in Pakistan products. Being the National Trade Promotion Organisation, the organisation holds various activities in collaboration with trade representatives of foreign missions, relevant trade bodies and associations. This year TDAP collaborated with “Orange Festival Taxila” organised by Zaildar Syed Zaheer Shah and brought relevant stakeholders on board not only for increasing market access for mandarins in potential countries but also strengthening trade and tourism for sustainable development. Representatives from Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company, Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry exhibited Pakistani Kinnow, highlighted uniqueness and Non-GMO characteristic of this prized fruit. Being opportune time for Pakistan’s tourism sector, TDAP also took initiative to take Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation on board to strengthen Pakistan’s trade in services. TDAP’s initiative was extolled by all the stakeholders and diplomatic community alike. Members of diplomatic corps and trade officers of more than 50 countries along with families visited TDAP’s booth and appreciated the taste of Pakistani Kinnow. Moreover, TDAP’s booth exhibited publicity and promotion material pertaining to citrus translated in different languages. The rich cultural heritage of archaic Gandhara Civilization was also showcased through local crafts, folk songs, horse dance and stone lifting. Foreign diplomats and dignitaries lauded the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, and were hopeful that demand of Pakistani products shall be encouraged by events like these. In the end, kinnow giveaways were presented to foreign guests. It is also worth-mentioning that TDAP has also joined hands with “Gandhara Art Village” for preservation, revival, value-addition and promotion of centuries-old craftsmanship of Taxila artisans, in order to market these products internationally.

ISLAMABAD: As part of its trade development mandate dedicated to “holistic” development and promotion of exports in goods and services, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce organised an export-oriented “Citrus Promotion Show” in Taxila on last Sunday to attract diplomatic crops towards made in Pakistan products. Being the National Trade Promotion Organisation, the organisation holds various activities in collaboration with trade representatives of foreign missions, relevant trade bodies and associations. This year TDAP collaborated with “Orange Festival Taxila” organised by Zaildar Syed Zaheer Shah and brought relevant stakeholders on board not only for increasing market access for mandarins in potential countries but also strengthening trade and tourism for sustainable development. Representatives from Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company, Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry exhibited Pakistani Kinnow, highlighted uniqueness and Non-GMO characteristic of this prized fruit. Being opportune time for Pakistan’s tourism sector, TDAP also took initiative to take Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation on board to strengthen Pakistan’s trade in services. TDAP’s initiative was extolled by all the stakeholders and diplomatic community alike. Members of diplomatic corps and trade officers of more than 50 countries along with families visited TDAP’s booth and appreciated the taste of Pakistani Kinnow. Moreover, TDAP’s booth exhibited publicity and promotion material pertaining to citrus translated in different languages. The rich cultural heritage of archaic Gandhara Civilization was also showcased through local crafts, folk songs, horse dance and stone lifting. Foreign diplomats and dignitaries lauded the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, and were hopeful that demand of Pakistani products shall be encouraged by events like these. In the end, kinnow

giveaways were presented to foreign guests. It is also worth-mentioning that TDAP has also joined hands with “Gandhara Art Village” for preservation, revival, value-addition and promotion of centuries-old craftsmanship of Taxila artisans, in order to market these products internationally.