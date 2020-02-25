20,139 cases pending in Mardan courts

MARDAN: Around 20,139 cases, including civil and criminal, are pending in Mardan district while three seats of civil judges are lying vacant and one additional district judge (ADJ) is working on ad hoc basis, according to statistics provided by the district judiciary. Mardan district includes three tehsils, including Mardan, Takhtbhai and Katlang, and its population is more than 24,00,000.

The pending cases include 11,915 civil and 8224 criminal cases. In Mardan tehsil, a total of 14838 cases are pending, ie 9,266 civil and 5,572 criminal cases, of which 2581 civil cases and 5092 criminal cases are pending at the Sessions Court while 9334 civil and 3132 criminal cases are pending at the Civil Courts.

The total pendency in the Takhtbhai tehsil is 4,185 cases, including 2,050 civil and 2,135 criminal cases, while 1116 cases are pending in Katlang, including 599 civil and 517 criminal cases.

There is one sanctioned post of district sessions judge, eight additional district judges, three senior civil judges and 19 civil judge posts in the district. According to the statistics, one district and sessions judge, eight ADSJs and 14 senior civil judges and civil judges are currently working in the district.

At Takhtbhai tehsil two additional session judges and three Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judge are working while at Katlang tehsil one additional district and sessions judge and two Senior Civil Judge and Civil judge are performing duties.