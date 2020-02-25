close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
0C
0ur Correspondent
February 25, 2020

Global rout: Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on pandemic fears

Top Story

0C
0ur Correspondent
February 25, 2020


LONDON: World stock markets and oil prices tumbled on Monday on growing fears of a coronavirus pandemic, with Milan and Seoul off the most as new cases spiked, while gold hit a seven-year peak on safe-haven buying, dealers said. In afternoon trading, Milan’s stock market was more than five percent lower following reports of a fifth death in Italy amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Latest News

More From Top Story