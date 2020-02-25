close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
AFP
February 25, 2020

Football chiefs ban heading in training for young children

Sports

AFP
February 25, 2020

LONDON: Football chiefs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday announced a ban on heading in training for children up to the end of primary school, to take place with immediate effect.

The three football associations issued a statement confirming changes to their heading guidance, which followed a study that showed former footballers were 3.5 times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease.

The changes stated there would be no heading at all in the “foundation phase” — for primary school children — and a graduated approach to heading in training in under-12s to under-16s football.

