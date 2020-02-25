PCB terms Gladiators’ ball-tempering accusation ‘irresponsible’

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday asked players to use caution and termed Quetta Gladiators ball-tempering accusation an irresponsible statement as it was not followed by a formal follow-up.

PCB said that match referee Roshan Mahanama did not receive an official complaint from Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi for changing the condition of the ball during their February 22 fixture at the National Stadium on Saturday.

According to PSL 2020 Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, an official complaint has to be filed by the team manager and submitted to the match referee within 48 hours after the end of the match. However, no complaint was filed and the 48-hour window was closed.

“We are aware that a statement on changing the condition of the ball has been made without providing any concrete evidence or lodging a formal complaint through the correctly stated procedure,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

“This should have been submitted to the match referee by 6pm on Monday, 24 February. Such irresponsible statements without formal follow-up will only affect the integrity of the event and cast doubts on international cricketers, and, as such, I request the players to use caution and show responsibility.

“We have an excellent panel of umpires who, as per the playing conditions, are carrying out due diligence during matches. If they spot any artificial or unnatural interference with the ball, they will act as per the Code.

“I request all participants to uphold the spirit of the game and to focus solely on cricket. This is the first complete HBL PSL 2020 taking place in Pakistan and like every Pakistan cricket fan, we wish this to be a memorable 32 days for all the right reasons.”