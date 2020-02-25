close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
February 25, 2020

League benefits

Newspost

 
February 25, 2020

The PSL is in its fifth season this year and is becoming a great source of income for Pakistan's economy. Moreover, according to economic experts, the PSL will help increase the country’s feeble economy.

Furthermore, the PCB and PSL are building money via the auction of title sponsorship, broadcasting rights, ticket sale and much more. In addition, one of the most excellent things about the PSL is that it provides recognition to the local talent. The success of the PSL will not only encourage cricket players but also the other sporting leagues across the nation.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

