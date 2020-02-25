732, 071 children administered anti-polio drops

BAHAWALPUR: Some 732,071 children under the age of 5-year were administered anti-polio drops during the anti-polio drive in the district. District Coordinator Preventives Dr Zakir Ali told reporters that parents of 139 children refused to administer anti-polio vaccine to their children. However, 137 of those children were administered the vaccine with the help of the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) concerned and police. The number of left-out children remained two. He said the district administration had announced appreciation certificates and prizes for anti-polio workers who worked with dedication in the campaign while strict action was ordered against workers showing negligence in performing their duty.