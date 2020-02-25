Man shot dead outside PHC building

PESHAWAR: A man was shot dead allegedly by rivals outside the Peshawar High Court on Monday.

An official said that Ibrarullah, a resident of Khadrakhel, had come to city for attending a hearing in the local court on Monday. The official said an armed man opened fire on him when he was on Muhammad Rustum Kiyani Road outside the Peshawar High Court. He died on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahoor Babar Afridi later told reporters that the cops outside the PHC acted promptly and arrested the accused. He said the accused was identified as Malik Saddam, who allegedly had an old enmity with the slain person. A case was registered.