Schoolteachers demand timescale promotion

PESHAWAR: The participants of the meeting of the All Middle School Teachers Association on Monday said the government was ignoring their genuine demands.

The speakers including Samin Jan, Syed Nabi Shah, Murad Alvi, Naeemullah, Syed Anwar, Hafiz Bacha Gul and others observed that the middle schoolteachers were the backbone of the educational structure.

They demanded timescale promotion like that given by the government of Balochistan. The speakers recalled that the former minister for education and speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had promised them the timescale promotion but to no avail. They said the teachers would perform their duty with more concentration and satisfaction if all the qualified teachers were given time scale promotion.

The speakers said that teachers were retiring from jobs in the same pay scale even after serving for 30 to 40 years, which is an injustice to the community because of the rising inflation rate.