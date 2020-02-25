close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
February 25, 2020

Addict dies at jail

Peshawar

February 25, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: An addict died at the District Jail here on Monday. The jail authorities have handed over the body of Nazir to the heirs for funeral. On the other hand, relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration on the National Highway and blocked it for traffic for several hours. They termed the death of Nazir as police torture.

