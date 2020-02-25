Addict dies at jail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: An addict died at the District Jail here on Monday. The jail authorities have handed over the body of Nazir to the heirs for funeral. On the other hand, relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration on the National Highway and blocked it for traffic for several hours. They termed the death of Nazir as police torture.
