Who gets justice?

A justice system exists because of and for the people, but unfortunately our Pakistani justice system exists only for moneyed men who can hire legal eagles which is why justice seems not for everyone in this state of Pakistan – which is why we don’t live in a fair and just society. But our present rulers like past successive rulers are not concerned about all this because it appears that the promotion of a just, impartial and fair society is not their priority. Had it been their priority, they would have embarked upon reforming our legal and judicial system. There is no justice and fairness even in several public-sector organizations where convicted persons are either placed in authority positions or retained. But who cares because in an unjust and unfair society like ours, conviction and corruption are not something embarrassing?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad