Under-21 tournament concludes at HU

MANSEHRA: A two-day under-21 sports tournament concluded at the Hazara University here on Sunday.

About 300 students-cum-players of the schools and colleges from Mansehra, Baffa, Balakot, Ogi and Darband tehsils took part in the event. Different games including football, volleyball, kabaddi, athletics and tug-of-war were played.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah said that the students should take part in the extra-curricular activities for their physical fitness. He said the geographical location of the varsity was favourable for studies and sports, adding that the university would continue helping the students in their curricular and extra-curricular activities. Deputy commissioner Torghar, additional deputy commissioner Mansehra, district police officer Mansehra and sports federation members were also present on the occasion.