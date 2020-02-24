JUI-F rejects govt plan for reforming seminaries

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has termed the government’s plan to introduce reforms in the religious seminaries as an international agenda and pledged to resist the move.

The provincial shura of the party met here with Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair. The participants worked out a strategy for opposing the introduction of new curriculum in the religious seminaries, administering the religious institutions under government directives and obtaining no-objection certificate for the religious schools and mosques.

It was decided that the district organizations of the party and religious seminaries across the province would be mobilized and a campaign launched against the government decision.

The participants of the meeting condemned the treasury benches behaviour in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

They said the treasury benches trampled the sanctity of the legislature and alleged that the opposition members were being harassed by the government members.

It was resolved to convene an all-parties conference on the issue and prepare a joint strategy against the attitude of the government. The participants took decisions about the preparation for the public gatherings in Bannu on March 8 and Lahore on March 19.