Inidan MiG 29 crashes

ISLAMABAD: An Indian MiG-29K aircraft crashed off Goa during a routine training sortie on Sunday morning, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

“The pilot ejected and has been recovered. An enquiry into the incident has been ordered,” the statement said.

On November 16, a MiG-29K trainer flight had crashed after a bird hit soon after it took off the Dabolim International airport, which functions out of the Indian Navy base INS Hansa. Both pilots had managed to safely eject themselves to safety after both the engines of their jet failed.

According to official information, every ten days, at least one aircraft landing or taking off at Goa’s Dabolim international airport faces dangers involving birds or stray dogs near the runway.