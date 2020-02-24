River inflows, outflows in Pakistan

LAHORE:As many as four million acre feet of water is available in dams and there will be at least carryover reserves of two MAF of water by end of Rabi 2020.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela, inflow 13,300 cusecs and outflow 43,000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera, inflow 10,900 cusecs and outflow 10,900 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla, inflow 15,600 cusecs and outflow 40,000 cusecs; Chenab at Marala, inflows 10,500 cusecs and outflow 4,000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah; inflow 55,500 cusecs and outflow 49,500 cusecs; Chashma inflows 44,200 cusecs and outflow 50,000 cusecs; Taunsa, inflows 56,700 cusecs and outflow 43,500 cusecs; Panjnad, inflow 15,400 cusecs and outflow 10,600 cusecs; Guddu, inflow 43,100 cusecs and outflow 37,600 cusecs; Sukkur, inflow 31,500 cusecs and outflows 7,100 cusecs; Kotri, inflows 3,400 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1450.43 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Sunday 1.276 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1174.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage on Sunday 2.879 MAF. Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.139 MAF.