Green revolution PTI’s flagship plan: CM

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing a green revolution in Pakistan is a flagship programme of the PTI government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan Programme last year, which is being successfully moved forward by the government.

Addressing a ceremony held under plantation campaign of 2020 for the restoration of forests in Kundian, an area of Mianwali, the chief minister said that 500 million saplings would be planted at a cost of Rs26 billion in the next four years. Clean & Green Pakistan is our destination.

Addressing the ceremony in Saraiki language, Usman Buzdar said that clean and green atmosphere had a great significance not only for the present but for the future generations as well. He said that the target of planting 100 million saplings had been set in Punjab during the current year. He said that forests of Kundian stretched over an area of 20,000 acres. He said that forests already existed over 5,500 acres of land. He said that four million sapling would be planted on 5,500 acres of land in the next four years. He said that restoration of Kundian forests would improve the process of climate change besides generating job opportunities and protecting wildlife.

He said the Punjab government had started Municipal Services Programme at a cost of Rs24 billion and under this programme, elected representatives had started providing different services in their respective area. He asked the people to actively participate in Clean & Green Pakistan project. He said that country would be made clean and green under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Mianwali is very close to my heart and its problems are being solved on priority basis. The chief minister planted a sapling of Palkan tree. Around 1,200 school students also planted saplings during the ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Forests Sibtain Khan said that forests department had so far been planted 2.6 million saplings in the province and today 3.5 lakh saplings are being planted. He said the area of forest would be expanded by promoting plantation. 1.5 lakh people would get jobs soon whereas job opportunities for 500,000 people would be generated in the next four years. He said that five times increase had been made in the fine for wood theft. He said that forest department nurseries had 50.19 million saplings which would be provided at reasonable rates.

corrupt people: Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed mega personalities socked with corruption. The virus of corruption of previous governments has weakened the roots of Pakistan and the Opposition parties have no other agenda rather than saving their corruption, said the CM in a statement issued here Sunday. Usman Buzdar said that the people of Pakistan had given five years mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the PTI government would come up to their expectation and would complete its tenure. He said that the desires of opposition would remain desires in future as well. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for 220 million people of Pakistan.