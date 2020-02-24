40% marks, 75% attendance mandatory for promotion

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under its new policy, has bounded the students to get overall at-least 40 percent marks and 75 percent class attendance for promotion in the next class.

According to the sources, FDE has introduce a new promotion policy for the students of its 424 schools and colleges of the Islamabad.

The notification highlighting the new policy, stated that the students from class one to 9th, would not be promoted in next class if they were failed in more than two subject. Those students, who were failed in only two subjects would be promoted in next class with the condition of achieving overall at-least 40 percent marks.

FDE has also divided the subjects from class five to nine into two categories, the sources said. He said according to the category-I, in case of a student failed in any subject along-with English, he will have to get minimum 40 percent or above marks for promotion in next class.