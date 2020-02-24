Protocol first lady’s right as per law: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the first lady, Bushra Begum, is a dignified personality of the country and protocol, as per law, was her right.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, she said she would comment on the Pakpattan incident after receiving complete information in that regard.

However, she made it clear that transfer of Pakpattan Auqaf department employees had nothing to do with the first lady’s visit to the Baba Fareed shrine. She said transfers were a routine matter.