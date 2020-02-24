Sell-out crowd for Pindi matches

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi will be having a sell-out crowd for all eight matches that the venue will start hosting from the opening match on February 27.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told ‘The New’ that all available tickets for Pindi Stadium matches have already been sold out. “There has been not a single ticket available for purchase as those responsible for selling Pakistan Super League fifth edition tickets have confirmed that all available tickets were purchased and no more tickets are available.”

Unlike Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and National Stadium Karachi where some seats were available, there has been no ticket available for Pindi Stadium matches.