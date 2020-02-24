close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

3 children die in Nankana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: Three children were killed when they came under the debris of a house at Tara Ghar village on Saturday night.

Reportedly, a house was being demolished when three children who were playing there came under the debris. As a result, Sagheer Ahmad, 8, Liza, 6, and Maryam, 7, were seriously injured. They were being shifted to a Lahore hospital but they died.

