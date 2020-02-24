18 countries to feature in 2nd leg of ITF Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen countries players will be seen in action in the Second leg of ITF Dilawar Abbas International Junior Tennis getting under way with the main round at PTF Complex from Monday.

As many as 27 boys and 15 girls from Greece, Hong Kong, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, China, Iran, Tunaisa, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia , Korea, Sri Lanka and host Pakistan have signed with the ITF Referee Muhammad Arif Qureshi for the event.

According to the draw, top eight boys seeds are Muhammad Shoaib (PAK), Ayar Gokaip (TUR), Ahmed Kamil (PAK), Giri Aryan (NEP), Stylianos Poutis (GRE), Zalan Khan (PAK), Qwyn Quittner (AUS), and Nergizoglu Tuna (TUR), whereas top four girls are Ren Ke (CHN), Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI), Toglukdemir Mina (TUR), Bista Abhilasha (NEP),

Semi Zeb and Farman Shakeel (Pakistan) and two players from Kuwait have failed to sign-in for the Main Draw. Akber Durrani Secretary Information and Broadcasting is expected to be the guest of honour at the opening ceremony.