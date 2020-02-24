PSL fever running high in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Five fever is running high in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as even those who never have watched cricket on mini screens are eager to be present at the Pindi Stadium for live action.

With the first ever PSL match to be played at the venue between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on February 27, the excitement is at its peak as everyone in and around and even living in KPK is seen using all their resources to get hold of tickets. Some have already bought it, others are using connections to get a few.

“We are not being able to buy Rs 1000 tickets for the Pindi Stadium matches. They say that all tickets have been sold out. I have been running from pillar to post to buy one but to no avail. We have been waiting for the PSL matches for years now and when finally matches come home we are not getting opportunity to buy one,” Imtiaz Qureshi one is the ardent cricket followers in Rawalpindi called The News to register his concern.

He said he was not even able to buy one of any enclosure. “There are eight matches to be played at the Pindi Stadium. I wonder whether I would be able to watch even one match at any enclosure,” he said.

Ali Syed, a student from local university said he was too excited when he learnt that Pindi would host PSL V matches. “All my excitement has turned into worry. I am not sure whether I will be in a position to get tickets to watch live action at the stadium. Despite all efforts I am not getting hold of tickets. I can even watch action from General Stand but even General Stand tickets are not available,” he said.

As Pindi Stadium is situated at the border of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, crowd usually throng from all directions for action. “Whenever a match is being played here it is always difficult to even reach the venue for matches. Even people having no access to tickets are seen in the past Test matches romping around the stadium in a hope to get access in the stadium. I plead to those having no tickets not to come to the stadium as this way they would creat troubles for other,” Atif Haider who is one of the luckiest one having two Pindi Stadium tickets said.

The News has also learnt that some VIPs that virtually are ruling Rawalpindi and Islamabad, have already got hold of good numbers of tickets. Majority of these were purchased well in time and very thin quality was left for the sale in open. Even those handling sale of these tickets kept a good number for themselves, their friends and relatives making it increasingly impossible for the general public to purchase theses tickets from outlets.