KP minister promises interchange at Hazara Expressway

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said on Sunday that the government would build an interchange at Hazara Expressway in Battal area. “The government has been working to build an interchange here since you people lodged your protest, demanding the linking of this widely starched belt and cities with the major artery,” Swati told a gathering in Harain area on Sunday.

The locals have held several rallies in the past, demanding an interchange to link Oghi and upper parts of the district to Hazara Expressway. The federal minister said Hazara Expressway was near completion to its end tail in Thakot.

“Once Hazara expressway is completed, it will bring an economic and social change in lives of local population and also contribute to the country’s development,” said Swati. Meanwhile, the Livestock department has recommended district administration to invoke section 144 to ban the import of meat in the district. “The huge quantity of meat, seized by Food Department, is unhygienic and having bad odour,” Dr Attiqur Rehman, the veterinary officer, said in his report submitted to his department’s director on order of deputy commissioner on Sunday.

Dr Attiqur Rehman said: “In light of my analysis, I will request the district administration to impose a complete ban on the import of meat in the district,” he said.

The district food department had seized a huge quantity of Indian meat transported here from Punjab the other day and according to the department, it was being supplied to hotels and vendors who minced it.