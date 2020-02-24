Students of 35 universities present projects at National Project Competition 2020

Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with Dawood Foundation on Saturday held a two-day National Project Competition (NPC) 2020 in which student of 35 universities from across the country presented 141 projects and 104 posters in 7 different categories.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that students were our future, bringing out their capabilities and encouraging them was very important for the national development as 60 per cent of the population in Pakistan is youth. The NPC was a big effort to utilise the capabilities of the young generation under the guidance of teachers.

It was unfortunate that after getting degrees, a large number of graduates want to work abroad because they had a misconception that their country had no opportunities for the youth of today, the governor claimed, adding the present government’s top priority was for the welfare of youth.

Citing the example of Kamyab Jawan programme, Ismail said the programme was aimed at encouraging youth to progress in their selected fields by providing them loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million to work on their practicable business ideas. He said that there was no harm in thinking of a bright future but taking the right decision at the right time was important.

Lauding the efforts of Vice Chancellor DUET Professor Faizullah Abbasi, faculty members and the students, he said the DUET had become a prestigious institution of Engineering due to sincere contributions. Being the economic hub of the country, the city needed technically trained and educated youth for ensuring the country’s progress and prosperity.

The DUET vice chancellor said that the credit of organising the NPC should be given to the students of the DUET who had been working tirelessly for the past six months to make this event happen. The students were very talented and the NPC would prove to be a game changer. The varsities from Karachi to Chitral were participating in the programme.

Abbasi said that the DUET had progressed remarkably during the last seven years and now everyone was talking about the achievements. He thanked the participating teams from other varsities and institutes for making the NPC a success.

Later, the governor, Dawood Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Sabrina Dawood, VC DUET and other faculty members visited various stalls and enquired the details about their projects from the participants.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Ismail said that the directives of the Supreme Court regarding the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Replying to a question regarding the Karachi mayor’s displeasure with the Federal government, Ismail said that there was no truth in any of such news. The projects of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were being examined and they were in the phase of finalization, and Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the projects soon.