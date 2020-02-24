Quetta, Karachi fined for slow over rates

KARACHI: Defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been fined for slow over-rates during their match in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Players from both teams were found to be one over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, playing members from either side were fined 10 percent of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

If either side is again found guilty of a slow over-rate during the tournament, it will be deemed as their second offence and each playing member will be fined 20 percent of his match fee.

The charges were levelled by Faisal Khan Afridi and Richard Illingworth (both on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), while match referee Roshan Mahanama imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.