Buzdar makes whirlwind visit of Muzaffargarh

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Muzaffargarh and announced a number of projects for the progress and prosperity of the people of the area.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various public welfare schemes. The chief minister gave formal approval for setting up the university in Muzaffargarh, constructing a dual carriageway from Alipur to Muzaffargarh, awarding the tehsil status to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and establishing an industrial estate. He also visited the DHQ Hospital, Muzaffargarh, and inaugurated the newly-constructed gynae ward and labour room. He also visited gynae ward and inspected the medical facilities being provided there.

He said that the PTI government was bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector and quality healthcare facilities in Muzaffargarh would be ensured. He also inaugurated Qasr-e-Behbood in Muzaffargarh and visited dress making centre, beautician training centre, art & graphic and computer centre there.

He also inquired about the problems of the women getting vocational training in the centre. Usman Buzdar said that the training was being imparted to the women in eight different skills. He said that the market need vocational training would be provided to the women in the institution. He said that facility being provided to the women in the institution would be further improved. The women while talking to Usman Buzdar said that no chief minister visited here ever and his visit gave them courage. They thanked the chief minister for listening to their problems.

The chief minister also inaugurated the first of its kind Sahulat Centre in the Deputy Commissioner Office, Muzaffargarh, and inspected the facilities being provided to the people there. The chief minister said that different types of facilities were being provided to the people in the Sahulat Centre, including domicile, certified/attested documents, firearm license and NOC for new petrol pumps. He further directed that no case should be delayed without any reason. Usman Buzdar also visited Sadr police station and inspected various wings of the police station. He also inquired about the problems of the accused in the lockup. On the request of an accused, Usman Buzdar directed the DPO, Muzaffargarh, to hold an inquiry and said that he could see any innocent behind the bars.

In DC Office, Muzaffargarh, the chief minister called a woman complainant, Naseem Akhtar, who told him that she was from Lahore and her land was illegally occupied. The chief minister directed the DC to personally probe the matter. Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the court of the deputy commissioner, Revenue, and found that its door was closed from outside.