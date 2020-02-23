Convict shot dead by rivals in Gujranwala sessions court

GUJRANWALA: A convict was shot dead by his rivals on the premises of the Sessions Court here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Nabeel Yousaf was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of Farooq Ahmed some months ago. He was presented before a civil judge in a case by the police. When he was coming out of the court his rivals opened fire at him. As a result, Nabeel died on the spot.

89 AIDS PATIENTS: No protective measures have been adopted so far by the Central Jail administration as 89 prisoners are suffering from AIDS.

These patients have become a serious threat to other prisoners at the Central Jail. Sources told that during a screening camp by the Health Department, about 89 prisoners were diagnosed with HIV Virus and the jail administration had send their samples to a Lahore lab for PCR. However, these AIDS patients are still locked with other prisoners, which may cause a serious threat to other prisoners, the sources added.

Senior medical practitioner Dr Fazalur Rehman told that the HIV Virus could be prevailed due to use of used syringe, sexual relations, being bitten by a person with HIV etc. Due to the threat to the other prisoners, the jail administration should separate the HIV positive prisoners from others as a protective measure, he suggested.

DACOITS ON THE RAMPAGE: Dacoits looted cash, cell phones and other valuables in five incidents here on Saturday.

Two armed men intercepted Muhammad Waseem and looted cash from him at Satellite Town while bandits snatched cash from Asim at Cantt and four robbers took away cash and a cell phone from Tahir Ramzan at Satellite Town. Thieves took away a peter engine from the fields of Tahir Khan and rickshaw of Ejaz Ahmed was also stolen from Ferozwala Road.